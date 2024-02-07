Clerk shot while chasing robbery suspect now coping with partial leg amputation

AKRON, Ohio — Ravindra Airy moved from India to Akron four months ago for a chance at a better life, according to friends.

Instead, his life has been forever changed after he was shot multiple times while chasing a robbery suspect.

Doctors had to take the drastic action of amputating part of his left leg in order to save his life, according to those who know Airy and the police.

Airy, 25, remains at Cleveland Clinic Akron General nearly two weeks after the shooting. Police were told the violence happened shortly after Airy ran after someone who stole a tip jar from Gas & Save on West Exchange Street.

Prakash Bhandari, the owner of Gas & Save, said Airy's plan to achieve the American dream was based on his desire to help family members who are farmers in India.

"They don't really have an income that much, so he was here to have the good life and make some money and send it back and support his family," Bhandari said.

Bhandari, originally from the same city in India as Airy, said he hired his friend in part because he's a good person and a hard-working clerk.

"He was doing the hard work here and (to) see where he is right now, it's not where he's supposed to be," Bhandari said.

On the afternoon of Jan. 25, police responded to the robbery that turned violent.

According to city officials, Airy, who was working as a clerk at the store, followed a suspect who had stolen a tip jar from the counter.

The suspect opened fire on nearby Delia Avenue, and Airy was shot five times, according to Bhandari.

"He got shot in the neck, in the leg, in the chest, in the lungs and in the arm," he said.

Bhandari said the injuries to Airy's left leg were so severe that doctors had to partially amputate it.

"They could not stop the blood, so that's why the doctor had to do that to save his life," Bhandari said.

Bhandari believes it's a miracle that his friend and co-worker survived the shooting.

"The doctor was saying the same thing that I've never seen a case like that."

Police released a surveillance photo— captured inside the store— of the suspect. Investigators then received tips from the public, according to Captain Michael Miller.

On Feb. 6, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested in the 800 block of Oberlin Street by members of the Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He's charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

"It's very unfortunate. It's very unnecessary. It had irreversible consequences," Miller said.

Bhandari said Airy does not have health insurance, so friends are doing whatever they can to support him. He could be in the hospital for a month or two before he's transferred to a rehab facility.

"We are praying for him and I request for everyone to pray for him so he gets better."