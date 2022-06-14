Cleveland and Akron opening up cooling centers due to high temperatures expected Wednesday

CLEVELAND — With all of Northeast Ohio under a Heat Advisory Wednesday, cities including Akron and Cleveland, are opening up recreation centers to serve as a place of relief from the heat for residents.

Heat Index values of up to 110 degrees are expected.

Cuyahoga County

In Cleveland, several recreation centers will serve as cooling centers for Cleveland residents seeking shelter during the next few days with temperatures expected to reach higher than 90 degrees.

The following sites will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Any scheduled recreation programming will continue at each site. Each facility will have a designated area that will serve as a place for people to relax and cool off.

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Halloran Skating Rink

3550 W. 117th Street

Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

6250 St. Clair Ave.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

1380 E. 32nd Street

Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

15401 Miles Ave.

Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center

680 E. 113th

Summit County

In Akron, the city will extend hours at four community cooling centers this week. The centers will be open for extended periods on Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The city said all other community centers will be open to the public during normal building hours and anyone is welcome to come to cool off and get out of the heat.

Lawton Street Community Center

1225 Lawton Street

Akron, OH 44320

330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center

700 E. Exchange Street

Akron, OH 44306

330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Avenue

Akron, OH 44310

330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center

380 W. Crosier Street

Akron, OH 44311

330-375-2826

