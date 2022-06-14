Cleveland and Akron opening up cooling centers due to high temperatures expected Wednesday

CLEVELAND — With all of Northeast Ohio under a Heat Advisory Wednesday, cities including Akron and Cleveland, are opening up recreation centers to serve as a place of relief from the heat for residents.
Heat Index values of up to 110 degrees are expected.
Cuyahoga County
In Cleveland, several recreation centers will serve as cooling centers for Cleveland residents seeking shelter during the next few days with temperatures expected to reach higher than 90 degrees.
The following sites will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Any scheduled recreation programming will continue at each site. Each facility will have a designated area that will serve as a place for people to relax and cool off.
Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
16300 Lakeshore Blvd.
Halloran Skating Rink
3550 W. 117th Street
Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
6250 St. Clair Ave.
Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
6301 Lorain Ave.
Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
1380 E. 32nd Street
Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
15401 Miles Ave.
Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
680 E. 113th
Summit County
In Akron, the city will extend hours at four community cooling centers this week. The centers will be open for extended periods on Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The city said all other community centers will be open to the public during normal building hours and anyone is welcome to come to cool off and get out of the heat.
Lawton Street Community Center
1225 Lawton Street
Akron, OH 44320
330-375-2825
Mason Park Community Center
700 E. Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44306
330-375-2821
Patterson Park Community Center
800 Patterson Avenue
Akron, OH 44310
330-375-2819
Summit Lake Community Center
380 W. Crosier Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-375-2826
