Heat Advisory issued for all of Northeast Ohio Wednesday

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Northeast Ohio Wednesday due to expected hot temperatures and high humidity.

The heat advisory is in effect Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Holmes, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

Heat Index values of up to 110 degrees are expected.

The NWS says hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.

Be prepared:



Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in air-conditioned rooms

Check on relatives and neighborhoods

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911," the NWS said.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter