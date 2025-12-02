Cleveland APL launches 'Holiday Hope' event with $20 adoptions

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) is holding a holiday adoption event right now designed to help more shelter pets find permanent homes.

Through Dec. 6, the Cleveland APL is participating in Empty the Shelters "Holiday Hope" — a national initiative involving more than 300 organizations across 44 states.

The program aims to increase adoptions during the busy holiday season and placed more than 97,000 pets nationwide in 2024.

During the event, the APL will reduce adoption fees to $20 for all adult cats and dogs. Kittens and puppies are not included in the promotion.

Visitors can stop by the Cleveland APL during regular business hours to meet adoptable pets. All animals available for adoption are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and prepared for new homes.

The event will take place at the Cleveland APL, 1729 Willey Ave.

More information is available at ClevelandAPL.org.