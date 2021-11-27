Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 2-year-old dog named Earlie

CLEVELAND — Earlie is a little ball of energy who needs some new people to play with and a loving and caring home.

"This sweet two-year-old gal is looking for a home where she can go for long walks and get all her energy out! Earlie likes to play hard to get and can be a little shy when you first meet her. Once you spend some time getting to know her, Earlie opens up and is a happy go lucky dog!" the Cleveland APL said. "Around the shelter, Earlie is known for how happy and wiggly she is! Once she gets to playing, she will jump and wiggle all over the place! Earlie loves to frolic around the play yard, but the true key to Earlie's heart is though yummy treats. She will never turn down a good snack! While she may be 47 pounds, this girl is all muscle and looks like she has been lifting weights in her free time!"

To learn more about adopting Earlie or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

