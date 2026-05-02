Cleveland-area Teeter-Totter Marathon marks 50 years of raising money for families in need

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — A longtime Cleveland-area tradition is marking a major milestone this weekend while raising money to fight hunger in Northeast Ohio.

The 50th Annual Teeter-Totter Marathon returns to Middleburg Heights this weekend, with volunteers taking turns riding a teeter-totter for hours to raise money for Second Mile Outreach.

The marathon runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 3.

Organizers say the fundraiser has brought generations of families and volunteers together for five decades. Over the past 50 years, the event has raised more than $300,000 to help veterans and families facing food insecurity across Cuyahoga County.

This year, organizers hope to raise $15,000 and say they have already reached more than 80% of that goal before the event begins.

The mayor of Middleburg Heights is also expected to issue a proclamation recognizing the event’s 50-year legacy in the community.

Organizers say the public is invited to attend, meet volunteers and even take a turn on the teeter-totter.

Donations collected during the event will go directly toward supporting Second Mile Outreach and its work providing food and assistance to local veterans and families in need.