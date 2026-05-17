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Cleveland Asian Festival shuts down due to exceeding capacity, safety concerns

Cleveland Asian Festival
Sydney Martin | News 5 Cleveland
The Cleveland Asian Festival is shut down after the city says the crowd exceeds capacity.
Cleveland Asian Festival
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CLEVELAND — Day two of the annual Cleveland Asian Festival was shut down Sunday afternoon for safety concerns.

A sheriff deputy said there were a couple of medical emergencies that officials were having trouble getting to because of the number of people in the area.

Volunteer and staff members told News 5 the city told them there were too many people at the festival, exceeding the capacity.

News 5 crews are on the scene and working to learn more information.

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