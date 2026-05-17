Cleveland Asian Festival shuts down due to exceeding capacity, safety concerns

CLEVELAND — Day two of the annual Cleveland Asian Festival was shut down Sunday afternoon for safety concerns.
A sheriff deputy said there were a couple of medical emergencies that officials were having trouble getting to because of the number of people in the area.
Volunteer and staff members told News 5 the city told them there were too many people at the festival, exceeding the capacity.
News 5 crews are on the scene and working to learn more information.
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