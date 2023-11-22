Cleveland Ballet CEO resigns after suspension, investigation into 'serious workplace allegations'

The president and CEO of the Cleveland Ballet formally resigned Tuesday after being suspended amid an investigation into "serious workplace allegations,” according to a news release from the company.

President, artistic director suspended last week

Last Tuesday, Nov. 14, the ballet announced the suspension of president and CEO Michael Krasnyansky and artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe. Michael and his wife Gladisa founded the ballet in 2014.

Though it was not specified what the allegations were, the ballet said it is working with an outside counsel to conduct an investigation.

One week later, the Cleveland Ballet Board accepted Krasnyansky’s resignation, effective immediately, according to a news release sent Tuesday evening.

The release does not mention Guadalupe or her current status with the ballet.

‘Investigation is ongoing’

The company states the investigation is ongoing, and the board expressed its commitment to “fix anything that emerges from the independent investigation that diminishes our unwavering commitment to maintain a safe, productive, diverse, inclusive, professional, collegial, and secure work environment for all our artists and staff.”

Anat Beck, a Case Western law professor, told News 5 last week that hiring outside counsel to investigate is standard protocol in these situations.

“Of course, internal counsel will contact outside counsel because you want somebody that specializes in this type of misconduct; usually in-house counsel is not. So that's where you go to the professionals, and you hire an outside law firm, a big reputable law firm to conduct the investigation,” said Beck.

Interim president, artistic director

Howard Bender will continue in his role as Interim President and CEO, and Cynthia Graham will continue in her role as Interim Artistic Director.

The show goes on

The artistic and administrative staff are focused on rehearsals and preparations for “The Nutcracker,” representatives said, which will be performed Dec. 14-23 at Connor Palace at Playhouse Square.

