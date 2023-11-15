Cleveland Ballot suspends CEO and artistic director following 'serious workplace allegations'

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Ballet has temporarily suspended its CEO and artistic director following what they are calling "serious workplace allegations.”

On Tuesday, the ballet announced the suspension of president and CEO Michael Krasnyansky and artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe. Michael and his wife Gladisa founded the ballet in 2014. For years, they have worked with dancers from countries across the world.

Though it was not specified what the allegations were, the ballet said it is working with an outside counsel to conduct an investigation.

Anat Beck, a Case Western law professor, said that is standard protocol in these situations.

“Of course, internal counsel will contact outside counsel because you want somebody that specializes in this type of misconduct; usually in-house counsel is not. So that's where you go to the professionals, and you hire an outside law firm, a big reputable law firm to conduct the investigation,” said Beck.

Cleveland Ballet said in its statement it will act based on the findings of the investigation.

The board is intent on fixing anything that emerges from the independent investigation that diminishes our unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe, productive, diverse, inclusive, professional, collegial and secure work environment for all our artists and staff.

As of now, the board has appointed Cynthia Graham, as interim Artistic director and Howard Bender, as interim CEO. They also have the Nutcracker that is set to run this December.