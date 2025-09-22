Cleveland barbershop receives grant from Beyoncé BeyGOOD Foundation

CLEVELAND — Urban Kutz Barbershop in Cleveland is celebrating a grant from Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation for its outreach within the local community.

The charity focuses on economic equity and offers grants to hair care professionals who are making an impact in their communities.

Urban Kutz is Ohio's largest minority-owned barbershop chain. Owner Waverly Willis says that they were chosen for a commitment to community service, including offering health screenings inside the barbershops.

"We've had men in here, their blood pressure has been so high that we would check their blood pressure and we would tell them skip the hair cut and go straight to the ER, and this has happened on more than one occasion they come back to us and say, they didn't even know how I was walking around," Willis said.

Additionally, the Urban Kutz also offers prostate cancer screenings in partnership with Case Western Reserve University and some men have come to those screenings and discovered they have cancer.

Urban Cutz received one of 37, $10,000 grants.