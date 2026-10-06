Cleveland Browns Foundation and NeoMed host Junior Doctor for a Day for 60 first graders in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns Foundation is investing in the next generation — not just on the field, but in the classroom and clinic.

The Cleveland Browns Foundation partnered with NeoMed to host Junior Doctor for a Day, giving 60 first-grade students a hands-on introduction to health sciences.

Students wore custom Browns and NeoMed white coats and stethoscopes as they heard from NeoMed's president and the Browns team doctor.

"I was inspired by my family doctor to become a physician, and we need to find ways to inspire our youth, who are eventually going to be taking care of all of us," said Dr. John Langell of NeoMed.

The event was designed to help young students see themselves as the doctors and researchers of tomorrow.

"Life is full of challenges, but one way to overcoming those challenges is to provide exposure and opportunity, and that is what today is all about," said Darrell McNair, NeoMed Board of Trustees.

Students also took part in hands-on activities, including a Teddy Bear Clinic where they gave stuffed animals a health check-up. Browns mascot Chomps also joined in on the fun.

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