Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam new co-owners of Milwaukee Bucks

Dee and Jimmy Haslam are expanding their sports reach from the NFL to the NBA.

According to a press release by Haslam Sports Group, the NBA Board of Governors has approved the owners of the Cleveland Browns, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, to purchase ownership shares of the Milwaukee Bucks from prior co-owner Marc Lasry.

The Bucks were purchased by Wes Edens and Marc Lasry in 2014. The Haslams will join Edens and Jamie Dinan as co-owners, with Edens serving as Governor of the Bucks.

“The Bucks have a special bond with the people of Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin, and we’re looking forward to working closely with Dee and Jimmy to further build upon our team’s success, both on and off the court. Their professional sports experience and profound engagement and desire to positively impact communities will provide important contributions to our franchise’s long-term success. We’re very proud of the impact our ownership group has had over the past nine years and believe that we’re well-positioned for an even brighter future,” Edens said in a statement welcoming the Haslam Sports Group to the Bucks organization.

"We are equally honored and excited for the opportunity to invest in the Milwaukee Bucks and join the Edens and Dinan families as partners,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

The Haslams have been owners of the Cleveland Browns since October 2012.

The Browns owners have been in talks to purchase a stake in Bucks since at least February of this year, when it was first reported by The Athletic.

