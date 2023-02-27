Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, Haslam Sports Group, nearing deal to purchase stake in Milwaukee Bucks

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are nearing the completion of a deal to purchase a large stake in the Milwaukee Bucks NBA franchise, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

The negotiations are being made through the Haslam Sports Group, Jimmy and Dee Haslam's organization that owns the Browns and Columbus Crew MLS franchises.

According to initial reporting of the discussions from The Athletic, the purchase is of Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, which is about 25% of the team, valued at around $3.5 billion.

The Haslams bought the Browns in 2012, and in 2018 finalized their agreement to buy the Crew. Haslam Sports Group also manages properties including FirstEnergy Stadium and Lower.com Field, the Historic Crew Stadium, OhioHealth Performance Center and CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

With a new venture into the NBA nearing completion, the Haslams will soon have a stake in three professional sports leagues and associations. The move does not impact the Haslams' ventures with the Browns or the Crew, but instead adds to their portfolio, an interest of the couple for some time.

Haslam Sports Group declined to comment at this time.

