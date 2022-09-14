Cleveland business searched by FBI, OSHP’s Vehicle Theft Unit, other agencies Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Vehicle Theft Unit, the Office of Criminal Investigations, the FBI and investigators with the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the BMV executed a search warrant at a business in Cleveland at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, troopers told News 5.

News 5 crews observed uniformed and undercover agents from these agencies outside a locksmith shop located near the intersection of West 105th Street and Lorain Avenue Wednesday morning. While the building was the target of the search, it is unclear if the locksmith business is involved.

News 5 is told the investigation is ongoing. We will have more online and on News 5 this evening.

