Cleveland church holding annual trunk or treat, despite ongoing recovery from tornado

As New Life at Calvary Church in Cleveland continues to recover and rebuild from August's EF-1 tornado, it's still planning to hold its annual trunk or treat event.

Dan Goodman/ASSOCIATED PRESS The church's trunk or treat is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of E. 79th St. and Euclid Ave.

Pastor Kellie Sullivan said it's an opportunity for church families and the community to gather for fun. It's scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the church's parking lot at the corner of E. 79th Street and Euclid Avenue.

In September, News 5 reported on efforts to repair the 143-year-old church following the storm. Absolute Roofing, the church's contractor, said repairs are estimated to cost between $6 million and $6.5 million.

News 5 An EF-1 tornado hit Cleveland's east side on Aug. 24 causing major damage to New Life at Calvary Church.

The construction company said among the repairs needed following the tornado include a new roof on the Fellowship Hall, interior tongue and groove ceiling, electrical and HVAC systems, replacement of historic stones on the building’s façade, repairs and replacement to spires and slate roof repairs to portions of the sanctuary.

The company said the building’s historic nature brings extra challenges because replacement materials need to keep its original character.

Pastor Sullivan said the church is still in the process of working with its insurance provider.

In the meantime, she said worship services continue to be well attended in the church's gym since their sanctuary can't be used.

Pastor Sullivan also said the church's fundraising efforts continue, and they're applying for grants.