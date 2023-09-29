Cleveland church damaged in August tornado gets sobering news about repair costs

CLEVELAND — News 5 has been following the damage an EF-1 did to New Life at Calvary Church, located at East 79th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, ever since the storm hit the night of Aug. 24.

Now the church is learning what it will take financially to get its historic building back in order.

Absolute Roofing and Construction is the church’s contractor. Friday afternoon, the company met with the congregation to discuss its findings.

The tornado ripped off the roof of the church’s Fellowship Hall and caused damage to the sanctuary and other parts of the building.

Mike Harris | News 5 Tornado damage at the New Life at Calvary Church on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland, as seen from AirTracker 5.

The company told News 5 that repairs are estimated to cost between $6 million and $6.5 million. The contractor said the church’s insurance policy will likely cover a little more than half of the costs.

The news is sobering to Pastor Kellie Sullivan and her congregation, which prior to the storm, was already in the midst of a capital fundraising campaign to bring improvements to the 143-year-old building.

Absolute Roofing and Construction said among the repairs needed following the tornado include a new roof on the Fellowship Hall, interior tongue and groove ceiling, electrical and HVAC systems, replacement of historic stones on the building’s façade, repairs and replacement to spires and slate roof repairs to portions of the sanctuary.

The company said the building’s historic nature brings extra challenges because replacement materials need to keep its original character.

An environmental study is still happening, which is testing for lead and asbestos. For now, the church is only able to use its gym, which is where they’ve been holding worship services.

Absolute Roofing and Construction said it plans to have a permanent roof on the Fellowship Hall by the end of the year.

The hope is for members to regain access to their sanctuary once environmental testing is finished and any concerns are resolved.

All repairs may not be finished until sometime in 2024.

The church continues to fundraise to help cover costs brought on by the tornado.