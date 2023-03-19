Cleveland City Council mourns the loss of former Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell

Former Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell died Friday, according to the Cleveland City Council.

Mitchell served as the Ward 6 councilwoman for nine years before retiring in 2017.

RELATED: Mamie Mitchell retires after serving for nine years as councilwoman of Ward 6

“I know that all of Ward 6 is grieving,” Council President Blaine A. Griffin said in regard to Mitchell's death. “Her impact in the ward is still being felt. She championed expansions of the Cleveland Clinic, the construction of a new Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s School of the Arts and was a strong backer of Opportunity Corridor.”

Mitchell was appointed in 2008 to replace former Councilwoman Pat Britt who became Clerk of Council. In 2009, she ran for re-election for a full-term.

Mitchell recommended Griffin to fill out the remainder of her council term in 2017.

Cleveland Councilman for Ward 9, Kevin Conwell, served with Mitchell for two years and told News 5 she was a woman of good character, even after retiring she stayed in touch and connected with the people she served.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland Sunday at 10

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.