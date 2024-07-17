Watch Now
Cleveland Clinic, American Red Cross hosting blood drive on Thursday in honor of Euclid Officer Jacob Derbin

Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin
The Cleveland Clinic, American Red Cross and Euclid police will team up for a blood drive in honor of fallen Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin on Thursday.

The drive will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Euclid Hospital Waltz Auditorium, 18901 Lakeshore Ave.

Derbin was shot and killed in the line of duty in an ambush on May 11, 2024, while responding to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of East 211th Street.

On May 18, hundreds gathered to say their last goodbyes to Derbin and attend his funeral service at St. Columbkille Parish in Parma.

