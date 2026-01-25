Cleveland Clinic Children's says limited locations open due to incoming winter storm

The Cleveland Clinic Children's announced a limited number of its locations will be operating Sunday, Jan. 25, due to an incoming winter storm.

In a Facebook post, the clinic announced the following express care and urgent care locations will remain open:



Bainbridge

Broadview Heights

Brunswick

Elyria

Independence

Lyndhurst

Mercy North Canton

Middleburg Heights

Rocky River

Willoughby

Wooster

The remaining locations will be closed.

According to the clinic, all Cleveland Clinic emergency departments across the Northeast Ohio area will stay open to provide care.