Cleveland Clinic Children's says limited locations open due to incoming winter storm

The Cleveland Clinic Children's announced a limited number of its locations will be operating Sunday, Jan. 25, due to an incoming winter storm.

In a Facebook post, the clinic announced the following express care and urgent care locations will remain open:

  • Bainbridge
  • Broadview Heights
  • Brunswick
  • Elyria
  • Independence
  • Lyndhurst
  • Mercy North Canton
  • Middleburg Heights
  • Rocky River
  • Willoughby
  • Wooster

The remaining locations will be closed.

According to the clinic, all Cleveland Clinic emergency departments across the Northeast Ohio area will stay open to provide care.

