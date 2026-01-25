Cleveland Clinic Children's says limited locations open due to incoming winter storm

The Cleveland Clinic Children's announced a limited number of its locations will be operating Sunday, Jan. 25, due to an incoming winter storm.
In a Facebook post, the clinic announced the following express care and urgent care locations will remain open:
- Bainbridge
- Broadview Heights
- Brunswick
- Elyria
- Independence
- Lyndhurst
- Mercy North Canton
- Middleburg Heights
- Rocky River
- Willoughby
- Wooster
The remaining locations will be closed.
According to the clinic, all Cleveland Clinic emergency departments across the Northeast Ohio area will stay open to provide care.
