Cleveland Clinic Police cruiser involved in crash Wednesday

A Cleveland Clinic Police cruiser was involved in a multi-car crash Wednesday afternoon near the hospital's main campus.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

News 5 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information. It appears four cars were damaged in the crash.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

