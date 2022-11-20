Cleveland Division of Fire mourns loss of veteran firefighter killed on I-90 last night

CLEVELAND — Saturday night, Cleveland Firefighters Engine 22 responded to a crash involving a flipped vehicle on I-90 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick was struck by a car.

Tetrick was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Tetrick served the city of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's eastside.

Mayor Justin Bibb expressed his condolences saying, “I am saddened to learn of the death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick and extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters. Firefighter Tetrick was devoted to his work as a first responder and was a much-loved member of his family and his community. Our prayers go out to his entire family as the city mourns the loss of a colleague and a dedicated public servant."

Early Sunday morning, the driver who struck Tetrick was arrested by Bratenahl Police in connection with aggravated vehicular homocide and failure to stop after an accident or highways, according to officials.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Cleveland Division of Fire at a later time. Flags have been lowered to half-staff on all city of Cleveland buildings in Tetrick's honor.

RELATED: Cleveland firefighter killed in hit and run while responding to crash on I-90 eastbound

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Browns Countdown

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.