Cleveland Division of Police investigates fatal hit-skip overnight

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal hit-skip that happened early Saturday, according to Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz with Cleveland Police.

At about 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person struck at the 13900 block of Lorain Avenue, Diaz said.

Diaz said once officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s lying unconscious in the street.

Cleveland EMS arrived at the scene, rendered medical aid and took the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Diaz said.

Preliminary information indicated the man was walking on Lorain Avenue when an unknown vehicle that police believe was traveling above the speed limit lost control and struck him, Diaz said.

The investigation is ongoing.