Cleveland Division of Police investigating overnight shooting that injured 2 after large gathering

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured after a report of a large fight on Cleveland's west side.

At about 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers from the first district responded to the 3600 block of West 130th Street after someone reported a large fight.

Cleveland Police said once they arrived, officers found a large group of people leaving the area and found a 23-year-old woman wounded by gunshots.

Another victim, a 21-year-old man, was found by officers at West 132nd Street and Cooley Avenue also suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers at the scenes provided aid to both of the victims until EMS arrived to give them additional treatment. From there, the two were taken to a hospital, police said.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

Cleveland Police stated that the investigation is ongoing and no arrest has been made at this time.