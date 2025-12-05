Cleveland Division of Police searching for homicide suspect

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle connected to a homicide that took place around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near East 106th Street and Superior Avenue.

Police said investigators have identified the suspect as 46-year-old Rickey Williams.

According to Cleveland PD, Williams is alleged to have discarded a victim on the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Cleveland Police said detectives are trying to find Williams and the suspected car, a black 2015 Nissan Rogue with Ohio license plate JVY6187.

The car has a missing hubcap on the rear passenger side and a custom “JDBNOW.com” sticker on the rear windshield, police said.

Williams has an active arrest warrant relating to the incident and police said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at (216) 252-7463. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000, police said.