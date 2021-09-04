Cleveland EMS Captain stabbed Saturday afternoon

CLEVELAND — An Emergency Medical Service Captain was stabbed in the leg while on duty on Saturday afternoon at the Shell Gas Station at the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Ridge Road, according to police.

The Captain was in uniform and driving a marked EMS SUV when stopping at the gas station. There was a crash that happened near the entrance of the gas station. One of the drivers involved ran from the scene, pulled the door of the EMS SUV open, and started to assault the Captain, authorities said.

The suspect has been taken into custody after he attempted to assault officers as they arrived on the scene, authorities said. The man will face charges of felonious assault, felonious assault on police officers, violation of the state drug law and more.

The Captain was taken to Metro Hospital to have the injuries treated, will remain overnight for observation and is in stable condition.

