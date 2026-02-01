Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleveland Fire battles 3 early morning house fires

The Cleveland Fire Department had a busy Saturday morning battling three fires across the area.
Cleveland Fire battles 3 early morning house fires
The Cleveland Fire Department had a busy Saturday morning battling three fires.

The first fire began in the 3600 block of West 134th Street just after 6 a.m.

Two adults were in the home, and one had to be rescued from the roof. Both are expected to be okay, according to the department.

One dog was able to escape while two others died in the fire, Cleveland Fire said.

The department said the house was a total loss.

A few hours later, at about 9 a.m., Cleveland FD responded to a vacant home on Mount Overlook Avenue that was on fire.

No injuries were reported at that scene.

Half an hour later, a garage fire happened on Elton Avenue, according to Cleveland Fire.

All three fires are under investigation.

