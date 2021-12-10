Cleveland Fire Department holding 'Fill the Fire Truck' event this weekend

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department will hold its 15th annual toy drive this Saturday for children in need. Toys will benefit children in homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, hospitals and victims of tragedy.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steelyard Commons Shopping Center, 3447 Steelyard Drive, Cleveland, next to Home Depot.

You can drop off new unwrapped toys (no used items please) or cash so Cleveland fire can purchase new toys. You can also drop of a check made out to Cleveland Firefighters Local 93 Toy Drive in the memo.

If you have any questions about donations, you can contact Brian Webb at 216-272-9217 or Dean Murad at 216-798-4005.

