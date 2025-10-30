Cleveland Fire says 2025 already worst year since 2006 for fire deaths

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the metro area has already seen 14 fire deaths in 2025, the highest number since 2006.

Officials note colder weather contributes to heating-related fires, while the holiday season brings an increased risk of cooking fires.

The department says functioning smoke alarms are critical to preventing these tragedies.

Cleveland residents can request free smoke alarms provided by the Red Cross and installed by Cleveland Firefighters by calling 216-361-5535 and leaving their name, full address, and phone number.