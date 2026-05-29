Cleveland firefighter injured after flames burn home on East 66th

A Cleveland firefighter was injured while working on a house fire on Friday afternoon, according to Lt. Mike Norman.

Cleveland Fire responded to the home in the 1000 block of East 66th Street, where Norman described it as occupied with hoarder conditions.

One firefighter suffered a lacerated hand and was taken to Metro Hospital, Norman said.

According to the lieutenant, the Red Cross called for one woman resident.

The home sustained $50,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.