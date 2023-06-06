Cleveland Guardians hosting First Responders Day on Saturday

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the Cleveland Guardians will host a First Responders Day event this Saturday.

The event will take place at the Guardian’s game against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field at 6:10 p.m.

Specially priced tickets will be available for $24 when using the code GUARDS2023, and the Guardians will donate $5 to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund for every ticket purchased Saturday.

The Guardians are hosting two more First Responders Day events during their games on Aug. 20 and Sept. 26.

