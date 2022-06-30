ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — OhioGuidestone’s residential program and Cleveland Guardians star pitcher Shane Bieber and his fiancé Kara took a few children to a day of therapeutic horseback riding, according to a press release.

The outing took place at the Rocky River Stables and they started with a grooming lesson and a chance to become comfortable with the horses while they rode.

Kara, originally from northern California, wanted to do something special for the kids under OhioGuidestone’s care.

“When I was stressed as a kid I would get on a horse and ride until I felt better,” she said. “Horses made everything better for me. I want the kids at OhioGuidestone to experience the same joy I had growing up around horses.”

The couple discovered OhioGuidestone through their partnership with the Guardians'. Krista Willis, a key factor of the program since 1990, is grateful for the positive relationship.

“Activities like these are extremely important for young people in our care,” she said. “They need positive experiences where we create happy memories and build on them. Some of our kids have never pet a horse let alone ride and groom one.”

The therapeutic riding program has been around for more than 20 years at the Rocky River Stables. Merlin, the horse, has been there since then. He is joined by Sandy, the other horse, who are well-trained animals that “are very gentle with their experienced and sometimes developmentally disabled riders,” the press release said.

“We want to do everything we can to help OhioGuidestone and we plan to host more events for the kids,” said Bieber.

