Cleveland Heights bakery places in international bread-baking Olympics

Cleveland Heights' On The Rise Artisan Breads bakery finished as a top 10 finalist in pastries and a top 12 finisher in bread after representing the U.S. for the first time since 2017 at the prestigious Mondial Du Pain in France.

The "Olympics of bread baking" competition gave the bakery a final standing of 13th place— something the group is proud to have achieved.

"We just wanted to reiterate how unbelievably thankful and humbled we are to have had all of your support throughout this process. Being chosen to represent the baking world for all of the United States in this prestigious international competition has left us speechless, On the Rise Artisan Breads said in a statement on Facebook. "This experience has been invaluable and we are thrilled to have received such great scores in the categories that represent the things we do each and every day: great bread and pastries."

Twenty-one countries from around the world gathered to compete in the event.

On The Rise Artisan Breads Owner and Head Baker, Brian Evans, headed to France alongside his assistant baker, Val Kertesz and coach Louis Volle, a James Beard semifinalist and past Mondial medalist.

News 5 reporter Kaylee Olivas spoke to the team before they headed across the waters to compete.

'Incredibly Proud': Cleveland Heights Bakery to Represent US in International Bread-Baking Olympics

