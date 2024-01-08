Cleveland Heights Mayor addresses recent gun violence, homicides within the first week of 2024

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren sent a letter to residents Sunday night discussing the recent gun violence that has occurred in the city.

Two people died due to gun violence within the first week of January in Cleveland Heights, which is the same amount as all of 2022 and 2023, Seren said in his letter

On New Year's Day, Cleveland Heights Police responded to a call about gunshots heard at a home in the 3900 block of Bluestone Road, police said.

Upon arrival, they found 15-year-old Narayia Thomas with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 14-year-old boy surrendered himself in connection to Thomas's death, police said.

RELATED: 15-year-old girl found dead inside Cleveland Heights home; 14-year-old suspect turns himself in

On Thursday, police responded to another call about gunshots in the 3300 block of East Overlook Road, police said.

Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Alexander Gurley dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

RELATED: Cleveland Heights Police investigating fatal shooting on East Overlook Road

"We’re saddened and grieve for and with the families and friends of the victims," Seren said in his letter. "We want to wrap our arms around them and share their pain."

Seren said police are still searching for the suspect involved in Gurley's death and asks anyone with information to contact CHPD detectives at 216-216-291-3883 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

In his letter, Seren said the city needs to work toward reducing violence in the community and, in 2023, secured more than $400,000 in grant funding to help create programs geared toward violence prevention.

"We also need to work toward reducing violence in our community," Seren said. "In 2023, I announced that violence prevention, particularly among young people, would become a major priority of my administration in the year to come."

Seren said the accessibility of guns is too easy, and limiting people's access can help reduce the gun violence within the city. However, he said with state laws, there is not much the city can do besides collaborating with other cities on reducing gun violence.

"We need to look out for one another. Cleveland Heights prides itself on being accepting, but violence—both physical and psychological—is something we can’t accept," Seren said. "As individuals and groups, we need to stand up, step in, or call out for help to interrupt and prevent violence wherever we see it."