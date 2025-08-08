Cleveland Heights mayor's wife indicted for allegedly trespassing

Following an accusation that Natalie McDaniel, the wife of Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren, walked into a home uninvited, she's been indicted on charges.

According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, McDaniel was indicted on the following charges: Trespass into a habitation when a person is present, a fourth-degree felony; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The indictment alleges that McDaniel walked into a home uninvited that didn't belong to her.

The allegation

According to a police report, surveillance video shows McDaniel could be seen walking onto the home's front lawn, where she knelt down next to a sign calling for her husband's recall and snapped a photo of it.

The report states that McDaniel then looks at the house before standing up and walking onto the front porch.

"[McDaniel] is seen opening the door at approximately 10:26:27 and taking a step into the residence," according to the report.

Doorbell video provided to News 5 shows McDaniel stepping across the threshold of the front door and into the home. There is audio attached to the clip, and the sound of a knock is not heard.

The clip is only six seconds and cuts off once McDaniel steps foot into the home.

The police report states there is a 17-second gap between when McDaniel stepped into the home and when she is seen later leaving.

McDaniel was not arrested, but she was detained for at least two hours before being released at the scene, according to Seren.

DNA was collected at the scene, and McDaniel's phone was confiscated as evidence.

Seren claims his wife knocked on the door while on her routine walk through the neighborhood, to get contact information for the contractors working on the property.

Seren addressed the allegations during a news conference last week. Watch more:

Labor union representing CLE Heights PD calls for mayor's resignation

