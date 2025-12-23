Cleveland home damaged in early Tuesday morning fire

CLEVELAND — A home on East 103rd St. and Harvard Ave. in Cleveland was damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Cleveland Fire told News 5 there are no injuries, and no one was home at the time of the fire. The department was able to get the fire under control.

No information has been released as to how the fire was started.

