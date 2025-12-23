Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland home damaged in early Tuesday morning fire

House fire in Cleveland
House fire in Cleveland
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — A home on East 103rd St. and Harvard Ave. in Cleveland was damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived on scene, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Cleveland Fire told News 5 there are no injuries, and no one was home at the time of the fire. The department was able to get the fire under control.

No information has been released as to how the fire was started.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.