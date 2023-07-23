Cleveland homicide suspect arrested in Iowa after two-year search

After nearly two years of searching, the U.S. Marshals in Southern Iowa arrested a Cleveland Homicide suspect Thursday night.

Wylee Orr, 27, was arrested in the 3600 block of Holcomb Avenue in Des Moines, Iowa, authorities said. He was the Fugitive of the Week in 2022 and was thought to still be residing in Cleveland at that time.

Orr allegedly shot and killed Jamal Fitch in August 2021 on East 38th Street in Cleveland, police said.

The 27-year-old is being held at the Polk County Jail awaiting extradition back to Ohio, authorities said.

