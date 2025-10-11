Cleveland Hopkins, Akron Canton airports weigh in on playing TSA video blaming Dems for government shutdown

CLEVELAND — As the government shutdown continues for the 10th day, airports across the nation have been requested to play a TSA video saying Democrats are the cause.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport confirmed that it received a request to play a video of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in which she blames Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

"It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe," she said. "However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government. And because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," Noem says in the video.

The video is being rolled out across the nation inside airport terminals.

Hopkins told News 5 that they have "not made a determination" as to whether they will play the video or not.

Akron-Canton Airport was also asked if they would play the video, in which they said, "We are not playing the video at the airport and do not plan to."

The government shutdown began causing delays and other issues at airports nationwide earlier this week.

