Cleveland Hopkins International adds new nonstop routes to Charlotte, New Haven

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has two new nonstop routes: near Charlotte, North Carolina (Concord-Padgett Regional Airport), and New Haven, Connecticut (Tweed-New Haven Airport).

Avelo Airlines, now officially the 10th airline serving Hopkins, announced the new flights on Friday, as it's the only airline at Hopkins to offer nonstop service to those two cities.

It will operate twice-weekly on Fridays and Mondays with a Boeing 737 aircraft.

The airport celebrated the airline's inaugural flight with a special welcome.

"This is opening up connectivity, right? So many more opportunities. Convenience for Northeast Ohio residents," said Gabby Hart, communications manager with Cleveland Hopkins.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy shared his excitement in a statement, saying, “Cleveland – say hello to Avelo! We’re excited to bring our affordable fares, convenient travel experience, and industry-leading reliability to Northeast Ohio with new nonstop service to two popular destinations: New Haven, Conn., and Charlotte/Concord, N.C. These new routes expand travel options for Cleveland-area travelers, making it easier and more affordable than ever to get to these two great Avelo destinations.”