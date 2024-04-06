Watch Now
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport airfield reopened after private aircraft incident

Posted at 7:24 PM, Apr 06, 2024
The Cleveland Hopkins International Airport airfield closed briefly Saturday evening, and flights were being diverted, the airport said.

Around 6 p.m., the airport said an incident involving a small personal aircraft prompted the closure.

The airport reopened around 7:30 p.m., according to the airport.

Emergency responders were on the scene; however, the airport did not disclose if there were any injuries.

News 5 has a crew on the scene working to learn more about the situation.

