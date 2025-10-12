Cleveland hosts CFA International Cat Show & Expo at IX Center

CLEVELAND — Cleveland experienced a feline frenzy at the IX Center on Saturday after hosting day 1 of the Cat Fanciers' Association International Cat Show & Expedition.

The international cat show and expo is back, and it's highlighting everything a cat lover dreams of— toys and treats, live entertainment and even a viral cat rapper!

Cat Rap from the CFA International Cat Show & Expo

Organizers said the event is the "largest and most prestigious cat show" in the world, with more than 1,000 cats of 45 different breeds— ready to be adored.

Many of the animals taking part in the competitions were judged by experts from all around the world, including some celebrity cats like Pudge the Cat— Bowling Green's unofficial mascot.

'Pudge The Cat' has everyone purring on the Bowling Green football team

It will be open again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be found HERE.

Organizers ask that nobody bring their own cats.