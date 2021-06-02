Cleveland Indians game against Chicago White Sox postponed Wednesday due to weather

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians announced Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Spot has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled as a split doubleheader for Sept. 23. Wednesday was the first day Progressive Field opened the ballpark to full capacity.

The makeup game will be held at 1:10 p.m. and the originally scheduled Sept. 23 game starting at 6:10 p.m. Gates for the makeup will open at 12:00 p.m., while gates for the original game will open at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Fans will be cleared from the stadium between games.

Fans holding tickets to the June 2 game can use their exact same ticket to enter the 1:10 p.m. Sept. 23 game and do not have to exchange (they will not be allowed to attend the night game). If they are unable to attend the makeup game on Sept. 23, they will be able to exchange into one of 13 different game options.

Season Ticket Holders

Season Ticket Holders can exchange for tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting today at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets must be exchanged by Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.

Season Ticket Holders have more flexibility than ever before to select their seating location within the ballpark, subject to availability

For more information on exchanging tickets, please visit https://www.mlb.com/indians/tickets/season-tickets/exchange-faq

Single-game Ticket Purchasers

Indians.com purchasers holding tickets dated June 2 from the Indians (Indians.com) can attend the September 23 game at 1:10 p.m. without exchanging. If they are unable to attend the September 23 contest, they must exchange their tickets online only at Indians.com/mytickets for one of 13 different game options. All exchanges must be made no later than Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. All District Tickets and tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS for any exchanges.

Beginning today at 1:00 p.m. ET, fans can exchange their tickets online only at Indians.com in their My Tickets account

Ticket exchanges are final and must be completed in one transaction. All tickets must be exchanged into the same game

If fans encounter any issues, they can call 216-420-HITS

