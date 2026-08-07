Cleveland is going to be packed this weekend. Here's what you need to know about parking.

CLEVELAND — Thousands of visitors are expected in Cleveland this weekend for several events. The city has announced parking restrictions that visitors should take note of.

The MGK Day celebration starts Friday night and picks up again Saturday with the Red Bull Best Trick Contest at Crooked River Skate Park.

Saturday will also bring crowds, as the Cleveland Metropolitan School District hosts its Back to School Festival at Cleveland Public Auditorium.

Lastly, and while technically not a weekend event, the Foo Fighters will play at Huntington Bank Field on Monday, Aug. 10.

According to the city, here are the parking restrictions you need to be aware of:

Parking restrictions will be in effect from 6 p.m. through midnight on Friday, August 7th, and 12 p.m. through midnight on Saturday, August 8th and Monday, August 10th.



Always check nearby poles, posts, and parking meters for signage outlining parking restrictions, as these may change based on traffic conditions. Vehicles found in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense. Towed vehicles can be retrieved from the City of Cleveland’s Impound Unit at 3040 Quigley Road.



The following streets will have no-parking restrictions in place:

West 3rd Street: From Superior Avenue to Huntington Bank Field

West 6th Street: From Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

West 9th Street: From Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

West 10th Street: From Lakeside Avenue to Superior Avenue

Main Avenue: From West 10th Street to Old River Road

Old River Road: From Main Avenue to West St. Clair Avenue

Summit Street: From West 3rd Street to Last Drive West

Lakeside Avenue: From East 9th Street to East 6th Street (north side only) and West 6th Street to East 3rd Street (south side only)

East 9th Street: From Carnegie Avenue to the Lake Erie Dock

St. Clair Avenue: From East 3rd Street to West 9th Street

Carnegie Avenue: From East 9th Street to East 14th Street

Erieside Avenue: From East 9th Street to Alfred Lerner Way

Alfred Lerner Way: From West 3rd Street to Erieside Avenue Road Closures



The following streets and highway ramps will close on Monday, August 10th:



Beginning at 4 p.m. through midnight

West 3rd Street: From Lakeside Avenue to Huntington Bank Field

North Marginal Road: From East Drive to Burke Airport

Route 2 West: Exit ramp to West 3rd Street

Route 2 West: Exit ramp to West 28th Street Beginning at 5 p.m. through midnight

East 9th Street: From Lakeside Avenue to the Lake Erie Dock

Route 2 East: Exit ramp to East 9th Street