Cleveland is hoping more homeowners will seek home repair funding assistance

CLEVELAND — Earnest Harris is proud of his Cleveland Collinwood neighborhood home, even though it needs some repairs, so this handyman, living on a fixed income, will be applying for some home improvement funding help through Cleveland's Healthy Homes Initiative and its Repair-a-Home program.

Harris told News 5 he believes the City of Cleveland should put all the funding it can into city neighborhoods, helping homeowners who are dealing with rising repair costs maintain the quality of their homes, and preserve city housing stock and the city tax base.

“If a city’s definition is to keep its property up, then it should lend a hand to help the homeowners," Harris said. “Take an old person who may not have the money, who may be on a fixed income and not have the money. Maybe they need a roof, maybe they’ve got some holes in the foundation, that stuff is very expensive."

Yvette Mitchell, Program Manager with the Cleveland Dept. of Health Division of Air Quality, told News 5 Cleveland homeowners should not be intimidated by the application process in checking to see if they qualify for a home improvement grant or low-interest loan that can help with a wide variety of repairs.

Mitchell said interested homeowners or renters who want to improve their homes or apartment units can find comprehensive information in the Cleveland Home Repair Resource Guide.

“These programs are essential to aiding families bridge the gap between what they can afford and what they can’t afford, with the rising cost for groceries, electric bills, and more," Mitchell said. “All the programs listed in the resource guide have different application requirements and eligibility requirements, so in order to start the process, I would start with the Department of Community Development at 216-664-2929.”

Mark Durdak Yvette Mitchell holds up the Cleveland Home Repair Resource Guide.

"If you’re a senior or disabled you may also call the Cleveland Department of Aging at 216-664-4383," Mitchell said. “Some people have gotten their homes repainted, they’ve gotten their roofs replaced for free, they’ve gotten steps replaced.”

The Cleveland Division of Air Quality also recognized June 2023 as Healthy Homes Month, which includes its Indoor Air Quality Program. The city can send an indoor air quality specialist to help residents identify issues in their homes that may be leading to poor air quality. The City of Cleveland residents should call the Air Quality Complaint Hotline to file a complaint if conditions in their unit are leading to poor air quality at 216-664-7442

Meanwhile, Harris is hoping more Cleveland homeowners will apply for home improvement assistance as we move through this summer.

“I love my house, it’s an investment in the neighborhood, Harris said. “When you look at my home you really look at me. You really look at my mental state, you look at my social state, you look at how well I like to participate in being part of a good neighborhood."

