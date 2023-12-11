Cleveland Jewish and Palestinian organizations call for vigilance and harassment to stop

CLEVELAND — Harassment, threats, and vandalism continue across the country and Cleveland as the Israel-Hamas war wages on. Organizations representing both Jewish and Palestinian community members are calling for vigilance and for the hate to stop.

The Israel-Hamas war may be thousands of miles away, but for Jewish and Palestinian Clevelanders, the war hits home.

“It's unprecedented for us right now, the level of concern we have in the community for our safety,” said Jim Hartnett, director of community-wide security with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.

Hartnett said the Jewish community and local law enforcement remain on high alert for antisemitic harassment and vandalism, especially during Hanukkah. Several incidents have been reported in the area since Oct. 7, including anti-Israel and antisemitic vandalism at Case Western Reserve University and the desecration of graves at a Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn. Harnett said JFC has also received multiple threatening phone calls.

“We take every one of them seriously and we work very closely with the FBI's Hate Crime Squad, our local law enforcement and the ADL, thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice,” said Hartnett.

In Bedford Heights, the Kol Israel Foundation is making security upgrades at the Kol Israel National Holocaust Memorial, bearing in mind recent events. Memorial Chairman Mark Frank said the memorial is a sacred place for Jews to grieve and pray.

“We are going to remodel, have more security cameras,” said Frank. “We’ve got lights now.”

The Palestinian community is remaining vigilant, too. Executive Director of the Cleveland and Northern Ohio Chapter Council Of American Islamic Relations, Fatten Odeh, said harassment hasn’t slowed. CAIR reports nationwide, there have been more than 1,200 anti-Arab and Islamophobic incidents since Oct. 7. Odeh said 200 of those incidents happened in Ohio.

"My team and I have been working night and day just to keep up with the amount of incidents that are happening in our schools, people's own properties, and people workplaces,” Odeh added.

A Palestinian-owned business, Algebra Tea House, has reported four incidents in the past month. Owner Ayman Alkaylay said the most recent occurrence was Israel-themed confetti thrown outside his restaurant this week.

“This is a hate crime and the stuff, it’s all over,” said Alkaylay. “It just spreads all over.”

The incidents are being reported to the FBI, and Alkaylay said police have increased patrols in the area.

"I understand everyone has the freedom to say what they want to say, it’s a free country, but now you are affecting my livelihood,” said Alkaylay. “I only have so many customers a day and if they are not comfortable, they are going to go somewhere else, so the freedom of speech is great, but don’t affect people’s livelihood.”

As the bigotry persists, faith remains the beacon of hope for both Jews and Palestinians.

“We can’t hide, and people shouldn’t be afraid to express being Jewish or whatever religion they are, especially in this country,” said Frank.

Alkaylay added, “The way you deal with this is faith. You have to keep your faith together.”