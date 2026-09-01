Cleveland joins RxKids program for expecting families

CLEVELAND — Starting today, some Cleveland residents who are expecting a baby can apply for financial assistance through a program called RxKids.

The city recently joined RxKids, which provides families $1,500 during pregnancy and then $500 a month for the first six months of a baby's life.

Dr. Mona Hanna, founder and director of RxKids, said the goal is to ease the financial burden of having a child.

"Families when they're pregnant and then when they're having a baby. That's the time of life when families are struggling the most economically. Moms often have to come off work, they lose income, and it's super expensive to have a baby. And when families are struggling economically, it impacts health of both the mom and the baby," Hanna said.

To be eligible, families must live in Cleveland zip codes 44103, 44110, or 44114. To be eligible, you must be at least 16 weeks pregnant or have a baby born today or later.

Each community raises its own funding for the program. Hanna said if more money is raised, the program could expand to additional zip codes.

RxKids started in Michigan and is active in more than 60 communities there. Cleveland is the first city outside of Michigan to join the program.

Hanna said the results in Michigan have been promising.

"So what we're seeing, this is a program that's been proven. It's in uh 60+ communities in Michigan….and what we're seeing is that mamas are able to, get to doctor's appointments, they're able to afford better food for their baby,” Hanna said.

She adds that women who join the program are getting prenatal care more often, which leads to healthier births, including fewer premature and low-birth-weight babies.

If you’d like to apply, CLICK HERE.