Cleveland LGBT Center creates petition in response to Catholic Diocese of Cleveland policy

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland has started a petition to reverse the new policy set by the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland regarding gender identity.

Due to this new policy, more than 80 schools in Northeast Ohio will have to follow “God’s Intentional Design.”

The diocese said the creation of this policy is in response to “societal trends.”

The policy restricts students from things like gender transitioning and supporting the LGBT community. Additionally, schools will notify parents if their child is questioning their gender.

Cleveland’s LGBT Center said this policy is a setback in creating an affirming community in Northeast Ohio.

“We felt that … creating a petition allows a singular central place where people can amplify their voices, to contribute to a collective effort, to raise their voice,” said Matthew Graves, the director of development and communication at the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said it does not have a statement at this time in regard to the petition created.

Click here to access the petition.

