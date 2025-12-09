Cleveland lowers speed limit on Lake Avenue to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians

The city of Cleveland has lowered the speed limit along Lake Avenue from 35 mph to 30 mph between West 75th Street and West 117th Street after completing a speed study and receiving approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The change builds on the City of Lakewood's success last year in reducing the speed limit along its section of Lake Avenue, creating a more consistent, safer corridor for everyone.

Traffic studies showed most drivers already traveled near 30 mph, while about 10% exceeded 35 mph in certain areas.

City records noted four serious injury crashes along this stretch over the past four years.

Even small speed reductions matter. Research shows that reducing the average speed by just 1 mph can lead to a 5% decrease in crashes.

The new speed limit is part of a broader effort to improve safety on city streets, including expanding the speed table program and making additional improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.