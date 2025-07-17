Cleveland man arrested for fatal Euclid Beach park shooting

The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department announced an arrest late Thursday morning for the fatal shooting at Euclid Beach on July 3.

According to Metroparks Police, the suspect has been identified as Christopher W. Manning, 25, of Cleveland. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder for the death of Jarvis Perryman Jr., 20.

The shooting took place at the park after hours. Officers responded to the area around 12:40 a.m. for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Perryman, who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. A second shooting victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.