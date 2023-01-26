Cleveland man charged for weekend shooting at Corky's Place in Lakewood

A 34-year-old Cleveland man has been charged for allegedly shooting another man at a bar in Lakewood over the weekend.

According to authorities, the man has been charged with two counts of felonious assault.

The shooting happened at Corky's Place, located in the 13000 block of Detroit Avenue, around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man at the bar was shot in the thigh and another person was punched in the face by the same assailant.

The shooting victim sustained a minor injury, police said, as the bullet struck the phone he had in his pocket.

The shooting remains under investigation.

