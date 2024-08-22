Cleveland man who murdered 4 family members and shot 8-year-old girl gets life in prison

A Brooklyn Center man who shot and killed his father, sister, nephew, another man and then wounded a younger relative will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, Martin Muniz, pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder and was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences as well as 11 to 16-and-a-half years for shooting the child. He is not eligible for parole.

The killings happened on Jan. 13, 2023, at a home near Mack Court and West 37th Street. Court records show that Muniz went through the home, shot each of the victims, and then walked outside and flagged down a Cleveland police officer. A younger relative, an 8-year-old girl, survived the attack.

The people who died were later identified as Jayden Baez, 16; Anglic Gonzalez, 35; Miguel Gonzalez, 70; and Anthony Boothe, 48, according to authorities.

“Martin Muniz is a vicious mass murderer,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Anyone who can murder four family members deserves to be removed from society for the rest of their life. I pray the 8-year-old young girl who survived this horrible violence can recover.”

Authorities said Muniz is also a suspect in a separate homicide in New Jersey but didn't provide further details about the case.